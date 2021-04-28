ECONOMY

European Commission president hails Greek recovery plan

[Reuters]

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has hailed the formal submission by Greece of its national recovery plan, outlining how it intends to use 18.2 billion euros in grants and €13 billion in cheap loans over the coming years. 

“Good to see that it focuses on strategic areas for the country’s future: green & digital, jobs, skills, private investment and reform,” von der Leyen said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

The blueprint outlines some 170 projects, mainly focusing on the transition to green energy, digital upgrades, training and social cohesion measures and road and transport infrastructure. 

