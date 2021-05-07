ECONOMY BANKING

Deposits soared in lockdowns

deposits-soared-in-lockdowns

Household and corporate deposits jumped 19.6 billion euros during the pandemic, showing that the freeze on consumption combined with the state support measures served as a safety cushion for liquidity in the private sector.

The additional cash flow during the successive lockdowns will be the driving force behind the economy’s rebound, as the reopening of enterprises entails increased needs for the supply of raw materials and the financing of the resumption of key sectors such as commerce, food service and tourism.

Bank of Greece data on the course of deposits from March 2020 to March 2021 revealed that at the end of this year’s first quarter, banks reported a sum of €164.7 billion, against €145.1 billion a year earlier. This constitutes a remarkable increase of 13.5% in one year. That rise amid a recession is more impressive when compared with the €8.2 billion rise from 2019 to 2020.

Household deposits at end-March amounted to €128.3 billion, up 9.1% from a year earlier, while the liquidity of enterprises added up to €36.4 billion, posting a considerable 32.6% annual expansion. This rise in corporate cash flows is not only thanks to state support but also to €6.9 billion of net new credit.

Banking
READ MORE
attica-bank-heads-to-state-ownership
BANKING

Attica Bank heads to state ownership

recovery-fund-will-replace-the-pepp-boost
FINANCE

Recovery fund will replace the PEPP boost

eurobank-bond-bids-hit-e1-3-bln
BANKING

Eurobank bond bids hit €1.3 bln

eurobank-to-issue-a-bond-for-e500-mln
BANKING

Eurobank to issue a bond for €500 mln

piraeus-draws-major-interest-and-e1-38-bln
BANKING

Piraeus draws major interest and €1.38 bln

banks-collect-ecb-funds-without-channeling-them-to-the-economy
ECONOMY

Banks collect ECB funds without channeling them to the economy