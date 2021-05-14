Mytilineos joins forces with Selcoms-i
Through its Sustainable Engineering Solutions Business Unit, Mytilineos has launched a cooperation with Selcoms-i, a technology company which operates inter alia in the field of energy management solutions, incorporating alternative fuels (biofuels/sustainable fuel supplements).
Focusing on identifying sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions, this cooperation provides for the exclusive use and exploitation of BOOSTplus, an innovative and 100% green fuel supplement.