ECONOMY

Mytilineos joins forces with Selcoms-i

mytilineos-joins-forces-with-selcoms-i

Through its Sustainable Engineering Solutions Business Unit, Mytilineos has launched a cooperation with Selcoms-i, a technology company which operates inter alia in the field of energy management solutions, incorporating alternative fuels (biofuels/sustainable fuel supplements).

Focusing on identifying sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions, this cooperation provides for the exclusive use and exploitation of BOOSTplus, an innovative and 100% green fuel supplement.

Business
READ MORE
lamda-eyes-autumn-start-for-airport-site-redevelopment
ECONOMY

Lamda eyes autumn start for airport site redevelopment

ote-expects-a-solid-year-as-restrictions-ease
ECONOMY

OTE expects a ‘solid’ year as restrictions ease

ppc-seeks-offshore-wind-partnerships
ECONOMY

PPC seeks offshore wind partnerships

papandreou-belt-amp-038-road-can-boost-eu-china-cooperation
ECONOMY

Papandreou: Belt & Road can boost EU-China cooperation

pharmacies-prospering-on-the-web
BUSINESS

Pharmacies prospering on the web

sitecore-buys-out-local-startup-moosend
BUSINESS

Sitecore buys out local startup Moosend