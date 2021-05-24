current-alpha-stakeholders-to-get-preferential-right

The stakes of existing Alpha Bank stakeholders will not be reduced by the planned share capital increase amounting to 800 million euros.

According to an announcement by the lender, the process will involve the issue of new shares without a prior reverse split and the existing stakeholders will have a preferential right to participate if they maintain the stake they have on the day the extraordinary general meeting is called in order to approve the increase.

Ahead of the announcement of the process terms, Alpha assures the capital boost is of a “growth character” and is not aimed at covering a capital deficit.