alternative-energy-is-the-way-forward

Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy & Openness Kostas Fragogiannis raised the significance of green development for the future of Greece’s economy at the 5th German-Hellenic Economic Forum, held online this week.

Addressing the event titled “Vision of Growth-Emblematic Investments,” the minister noted that “the way forward for the Greek economy cannot but rely on alternative energy sources with a green footprint.”

In this context, he said, national sustainable recovery policies “are not sufficient to overcome the climate change crisis, and must therefore be combined with efforts to strengthen transnational multilateral cooperation, in every possible and mutually beneficial way.”

The “Astypalaia: Smart & Sustainable Island” e-mobility project is one such emblematic investment, he said, “a beacon of sustainable development, green energy and innovation,” and he added that it is a project which “emphatically states the change that has taken place in our country.”

In the post-Covid era, the minister stressed, “our quest for digital integration, which began and progressed swiftly, should be accompanied by a renewed commitment to adopt the green agenda.”