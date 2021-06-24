increase-in-dividends-for-olth-shareholders

Τhessaloniki Port Authority SA (OLTH) said on Wednesday that an annual general shareholders’ meeting approved a board plan to pay a 1.42-euro-per-share dividend to shareholders.

The company will distribute 75% of its 2020 profits to shareholders, significantly up from €1.17 in the previous year.

Athanasios Lagias, executive chairman of the board, told shareholders that the company is expected to have chosen the contractor for the expansion of the sixth pier project by the end of the summer, which will allow ultra-large vessels with a capacity of 24,000 TEUs to dock at the port.

Belterra Investments, which controls 67% of the company’s voting rights, said that it did not intend to delist OLTH, despite the fact it has the right to do so.