ECONOMY TOURISM

Santorini Sky hotel lands Robb Report luxury award

santorini-sky-hotel-lands-robb-report-luxury-award

Santorini Sky was the only hotel on Santorini to receive the 2021 Best of the Best Award from Robb Report, a leading voice in global luxury.

This award recognizes those who have stood out from among their peers for their exceptional craftsmanship, extraordinary attention to detail and relentless pursuit of perfection in their field.

Santorini Sky is made up of eight magnificent private villas perched atop the island with stunning views of the Aegean Sea.

Since its official opening earlier this year, Santorini Sky has been enjoyed over 90% occupancy, delighting guests from around the world as travel rebounds in this island paradise.

Tourism Business
READ MORE
100-hotel-show-to-take-place-november-19-22
ECONOMY

100% Hotel Show to take place November 19-22

tourism-awards-delivered-to-a-multitude-of-companies
TOURISM

Tourism Awards delivered to a multitude of companies

elounda-hills-works-to-begin
TOURISM BUSINESS

Elounda Hills works to begin

(Associated Press)
TOURISM BUSINESS

Hotels mushroom on Mykonos

seeking-partners-for-cavo-sidero
BUSINESS

Seeking partners for Cavo Sidero

hotels-report-high-booking-rates
TOURISM

Hotels report high booking rates