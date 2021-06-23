santorini-sky-hotel-lands-robb-report-luxury-award

Santorini Sky was the only hotel on Santorini to receive the 2021 Best of the Best Award from Robb Report, a leading voice in global luxury.

This award recognizes those who have stood out from among their peers for their exceptional craftsmanship, extraordinary attention to detail and relentless pursuit of perfection in their field.

Santorini Sky is made up of eight magnificent private villas perched atop the island with stunning views of the Aegean Sea.

Since its official opening earlier this year, Santorini Sky has been enjoyed over 90% occupancy, delighting guests from around the world as travel rebounds in this island paradise.