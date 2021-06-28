clawback-on-pharmaceutical-spending-to-drop-for-first-time-in-seven-years

The Health Ministry is preparing to lower clawback of out-of-hospital pharmaceutical expenditure in Greece for the first time in seven years, following continual successive increases, health ministry sources revealed on Sunday, according to state news agency ANA-MPA.

Based on this information, the 2020 clawback is expected to be restricted to 700 million euros instead of a forecast 1 billion euros while progress in negotiations on categories of pharmaceuticals for which there is high spending could lead to a greater reduction in 2021.

They said this was made possible by two reforms initiated by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, of which one was to exclude spending on vaccines from the EOPYY public pharmaceutical spending budget for 2020, securing additional funding of €160 million for this purpose, while the second was to exempt generic and off-patent drugs from the 20% clawback to ensure their sustainability.

The health ministry has also helped transform clawback into a mechanism that gives incentives for investments, which since 2019 and 2020 can be offset against a part of clawback.

According to the ministry sources, the main goals for the coming months are to use the financing opportunities created by the ‘Greece 2.0’ Recovery and Resilience Plan to carry out the necessary organisational structural reforms to improve the quality of the services for the public and to better control and monitor spending.

Among these are extending the e-prescription system to hospitals, fully developing electronic patient files, developing a primary healthcare system, new patient registers and treatment protocols and their incorporation in the e-prescription system and the financial sustainability of the pharmaceutical care system and ensuring fiscal stability.