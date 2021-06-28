ECONOMY

North Macedonia thanks Serbia for vaccine solidarity

As a gesture of gratitude for several vaccine donations and free vaccination for their country’s nationals in neighboring Serbia, authorities in North Macedonia have decided to grant a free toll for Serbian tourists traveling on vacation to Greece.

Each vehicle with Serbian registration plates is given a card worth 760 dinars (about 12 euros), which Serbian nationals can use to pay tolls on the country’s main north-south highway, which also links Serbia and Greece.

This decision will remain in force until August 15.

The small Balkan country had struggled earlier with vaccine shortages, and mass immunization only began in early May. [AP]

