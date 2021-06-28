ATHEX: Benchmark just about holds 900 pts

After a session with the lowest turnover in almost five months, the benchmark at the Greek stock market narrowly held on to the 900-point mark on Monday, with most eyes predictably fixed on the share capital increase of Alpha Bank. With only two sessions – on Tuesday and Wednesday – left in the second quarter, traders show remarkably little appetite for any window dressing.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 903.34 points, shedding 0.49% from Friday’s 907.76 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.42% to close at 2,186.15 points.

The banks index declined 0.74%, as Alpha parted with 1.25%, National fell 1.19%, Piraeus slid 0.53% and Eurobank eased 0.19%.

Tourism turbulence saw Aegean slump 6.56%, as Mytilineos gave up 2.85%, Hellenic Petroleum conceded 2.35% and Lamda Development dropped 2.22%, but Titan Cement increased 1.82%.

In total 42 stocks secured gains, 66 suffered losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest since February, amounting to 35.7 million euros, down from last Friday’s €55.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.12% to 65.56 points.