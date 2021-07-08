strong-interest-in-greek-companies-at-mobile-world-congress

Visitors to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona showed strong interest in the companies that came with the Greek delegation, according to the Association of Innovative Application Companies of Greece (SEKEE), which together with the Digital Governance Ministry and Enterprise Greece coordinated the Greek delegation.

The Greek delegation included 31 companies and organizations operating in the field of innovation.

SEKEE Board Chairman George Markatatos stressed that the Greek participation in the event “was an opportunity to expand the communication and acquaintance of Greek companies and innovation agencies with potential partners, customers and suppliers from abroad, but also to show that Greece can cope with the demands, whatever the conditions that have been created.”

SEKEE said an important development at MWC 2021 was the fact that the first contacts were made between innovation companies from seven countries in Europe and the wider geographical area (Greece, Italy, France, Denmark, Netherlands, Switzerland and Israel), with the aim of establishing an alliance to better promote European innovation.

The first results of this collaboration are expected to be visible at MWC 2022, which will take place at the end of February 2022.