Capsis Resort on Crete goes up for grabs on Thursday

The auction of the historic Capsis hotel on Crete has attracted major interest and the opening of bids is set for Thursday.

About 30 investment entities have sought information about the tender, sources say, after the Out of the Blue Capsis Elite Resort at Agia Pelagia was put up for sale by its special administrator, on the initiative of creditors Eurobank and Hania Cooperative Bank.

The hotel complex, owned by Dia Capsi, has total obligations of some 180 million euros.

The 34,000-square meter unit is on a 168,000 sq.m. plot and includes an all-suite hotel, private suites, maisonettes and villas.

