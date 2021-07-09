mytilineos-lands-substations-agreement-in-georgia

Mytilineos on Thursday announced the signing of a contract agreement with the Georgian state’s Electrosystem JSC for the creation of two new 220/110-kilovolt substations and the extension of 500 kV and 400 kV switchyards at an existing converter station in the Caucasian country.

In an announcement, Mytilineos said the scope of the project involves the construction of the two new 220/110 kV substations, “Lajanuri” and “Ozurgeti,” and the extension of 400 kV and 500 kV AC switchyards at the Akhaltsikhe converter station.

The new Lajanuri and Ozurgeti substations will include a 220 kV and a 110 kV switchyard with double bus-bar arrangement and four three-phase 220/110/35kV autotransformers (two for each substation).

Works at the Akhaltsikhe converter station will include the completion and extension of two existing diameters, diameter 20C01 (400 kV switchyard) and diameter 10B04 (500 kV switchyard).

This is the first project for Mytilineos in Georgia and in the broader Caucasus region as the company has a proven track record in such grid projects, following the international trend of effective energy distribution and transmission.