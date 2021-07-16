first-projects-of-greece-2-0-plan-get-approval

Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis approved on Thursday the technical bulletins of the first 12 projects to be included in the “Greece 2.0” plan, worth €1.42 billion. They are the following:

* Improving equipment at the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (€12.2 million).

* Reforming the fiscal system in central administration and the general government (€36.1 million).

* Expanding and supporting a National Telecoms Network (€32.1 million).

* Network upgrading with fiber optics for the GRNET network and all connected networks of academic and research groups in the country, schools, public hospitals and education (€30.5 million).

* Single Digital Infrastructure to offer digital services to citizens (€69.4 million).

* Internet services to offer G2G Web services through the gov.gr platform (€27.9 million).

* Upgrading open data provision, the data.gov.gr platform (€5.5 million).

* Construction of the 70-5 kilometer northern section of the E65 highway (€480 million).

* Digitalization of land records (€242.4 million).

* Local city plans (€345.2 million).

* Restoring/maintenance of parts of the Acropolis (€10 million).

* Inclusion of a social digital program for students (€129.2 million).