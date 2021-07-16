ECONOMY FINANCE

First projects of Greece 2.0 plan get approval

Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis approved on Thursday the technical bulletins of the first 12 projects to be included in the “Greece 2.0” plan, worth €1.42 billion. They are the following:

* Improving equipment at the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (€12.2 million).

* Reforming the fiscal system in central administration and the general government (€36.1 million).

* Expanding and supporting a National Telecoms Network (€32.1 million).

* Network upgrading with fiber optics for the GRNET network and all connected networks of academic and research groups in the country, schools, public hospitals and education (€30.5 million).

* Single Digital Infrastructure to offer digital services to citizens (€69.4 million).

* Internet services to offer G2G Web services through the gov.gr platform (€27.9 million).

* Upgrading open data provision, the data.gov.gr platform (€5.5 million).

* Construction of the 70-5 kilometer northern section of the E65 highway (€480 million).

* Digitalization of land records (€242.4 million).

* Local city plans (€345.2 million).

* Restoring/maintenance of parts of the Acropolis (€10 million).

* Inclusion of a social digital program for students (€129.2 million).

