Strategic agreements signed at defense exhibition

[Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]

Strategic agreements signed during the DEFEA – Defense Exhibition Athens 2021 last Tuesday to Thursday involved 315 defense companies and 22 countries, the organizers said in a statement on Friday.

The next DEFEA, they said, will be held on May 21-23, 2023. This year’s event was held at the Metropolitan Expo next to Athens International Airport, “under unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic,” as the center’s general manager Marinos Marinos noted.

He added that the exhibition center will open its gates to the next fairs as of September 1.

