esg-index-starts-on-august-2

The new ESG ATHEX index is set to launch at Athinon Avenue on August 2 and will initially include 35 stocks with a strong performance on environmental issues, on social responsibility and corporate governance. Its aim is to make more listed companies improve their status over one of the key issues concerning global investors and capital markets.

By 2025 at the latest, it is estimated that the Greek environment, social and governance (ESG) index will reach 60. Hellenic Exchanges Group Chief Executive Sokratis Lazaridis, meanwhile, said at the index’s presentation on Tuesday that the aim is to turn the entire General Index of the Greek bourse into an ESG index.

The listed companies meeting the inclusion criteria for the ESG index are: Coca-Cola, OTE, Alpha Bank, Eurobank, OPAP, Mytilineos, National Bank, PPC, Jumbo, Piraeus Bank, Titan, Motor Oil, GEK Terna, Terna Energy, Lamda Development, Hellenic Petroleum, EYDAP, Ellaktor, ADMIE, Sarantis, Viohalco, Fourlis, Hellenic Exchanges, Quest, Thrace Plastics, Crete Plastics, Aegean, ΕlvalHalcor, Piraeus Port Authority, Cenergy, European Reliance, Athens Medical, Plaisio, Alumil and Inform Lycos.