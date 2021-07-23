ATHEX: Fourth day of minor gains and turnover

The fourth straight session of gains for the benchmark at Athinon Avenue on Friday did not suffice to offset all of Monday’s losses in that mini sell-off.

As a result, the main index posted a decline for the fourth week in a row, a negative streak that has not been seen over the 16 months since the pandemic started in Greece.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 864.44 points, adding 0.74% to Thursday’s 858.13 points. On a weekly basis it contracted 0.27%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.75% to end up at 2,069.09 points, and the banks index strengthened 1.73%.

Eurobank’s acquisition at Hellenic Bank in Cyprus fetched 2.78% for its stock. EYDAP advanced 2.48% and Public Power Corporation improved 2.09%. Lamda Development gave up 1%.

In total 64 stocks secured gains, 31 took losses and 25 remained unchanged.

The day’s turnover was the second lowest in 2021, amounting to 30.5 million euros, down from Thursday’s €31.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.13% to close at 65.98 points.