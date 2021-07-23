govt-and-eu-sign-funding-agreement-for-greece-2-0-plan

Greece and the European Commission on Friday signed the funding agreement covering financial support worth 17.8 billion euros requested by Greece in the framework of its Greece 2.0 National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The agreement, which covers the first 13.5 billion euros, was signed in Brussels by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and EU Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

In the coming days the signing of the contract loans is expected, worth 12.7 billion euros, is expected to conclude.

The Greece 2.0 plan envisages the creation of 180,000-200,000 job positions through 106 investment plans and 68 reforms distributed in four pillars: green, digital, employment and private investments.

The plan aims to use EU funds worth 31.16 billion euros (18.43 billion in support and 12.73 billion in loans) to mobilize a total of 60 billion euros in investments in the next five years.

[ANA-MPA]