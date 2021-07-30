ECONOMY FINANCE

New program to subsidize energy upgrade of buildings

A new subsidy program for the energy upgrade of some 50,000 buildings, named “Saving At Home” (Exoikonomo Kat’ Oikon) will be launched in October, with a budget of 632 million euros, aiming to leverage more than €1 billion.

Unlike its predecessor that sought to inject quick liquidity into the market, this one has as its main eligibility criterion energy saving as the cost per kilowatt/hour saved, as well as introducing income, social and climate criteria.

It also includes a separate action for low-income households that will be financed with €100 million from the national Recovery and Resilience Plan.

