applications-for-vouchers-by-august-4

The 31,000 companies eligible for coverage of some of their fixed expenditure by the state have until Wednesday, August 4, to submit their final applications to receive the credit voucher for paying their income tax and social security contributions.

According to the Finance Ministry decision on the measure, companies need to apply on the myBusinessSupport online platform, citing the figure of the subsidy they wish to use as a discount for their tax dues and the amount toward their contribution payments.

The companies that submit a final application will be making a committment to maintain the same number of staff until at least December 31 as they had on May 1, 2021.

The voucher will cover tax and social security obligations for the year 2021 that have to be paid between July 1 and December 31. After December 31, the voucher will become invalid.

Priority in the payment of taxes is in the following order: Income tax due by individuals or corporations, Single Property Tax (ENFIA), value-added tax and then any other tax, duty or levy according to the relevant legislation.