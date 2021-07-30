aegean-s-a321neo-aircraft-delivery-with-sustainable-fuel

Aegean Airlines welcomed its latest A321neo aircraft this week, delivered to the Greek carrier’s representatives at the Airbus facilities in Hamburg, Germany.

The fourth aircraft of the 46-airplane order from the Airbus A320neo family arrived (without any passengers) at Athens airport, flying, for the first time in this country, with a blend of sustainable and conventional fuel.

Aegean chief executive Dimitris Gerogiannis said “we continue to work toward the new era of Aegean and of more environmentally sustainable transport, continuing our fleet renewal program amid the pandemic crisis, while increasing our efforts for innovation.”