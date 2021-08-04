sellers-bring-an-end-to-athex-run

The Athens stock market’s run of gains was halted at 10 sessions Tuesday, with a negative opening at Wall Street helping reverse earlier gains.

The ATHEX general index closed at 895.19 points, 0.25% lower than Monday.

While global investors’ worries about a possible further expansion of Covid-19’s Delta variant are hurting, or at least delaying, prospects of a post-pandemic recovery, local analysts noted that, after gains of nearly 7% since July 16, it was to be expected that investors would cash in their gains at some point, and, sure enough, turnover was a relatively high €52.28 million.

Of the 129 stocks traded yesterday, 47 ended with gains, 54 with losses and 28 were unchanged.

The blue chip ATHEX 25 index ended 0.32% lower, at 2,151.95 points, and mid-caps lost 0.30%.