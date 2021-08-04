ECONOMY

Sellers bring an end to ATHEX run

sellers-bring-an-end-to-athex-run

The Athens stock market’s run of gains was halted at 10 sessions Tuesday, with a negative opening at Wall Street helping reverse earlier gains.

The ATHEX general index closed at 895.19 points, 0.25% lower than Monday.

While global investors’ worries about a possible further expansion of Covid-19’s Delta variant are hurting, or at least delaying, prospects of a post-pandemic recovery, local analysts noted that, after gains of nearly 7% since July 16, it was to be expected that investors would cash in their gains at some point, and, sure enough, turnover was a relatively high €52.28 million.

Of the 129 stocks traded yesterday, 47 ended with gains, 54 with losses and 28 were unchanged. 

The blue chip ATHEX 25 index ended 0.32% lower, at 2,151.95 points, and mid-caps lost 0.30%.

Markets Stocks
READ MORE
ecb-boost-to-local-bonds-and-banks
MARKETS

ECB boost to local bonds and banks

esg-index-starts-on-august-2
MARKETS

ESG index starts on August 2

ppc-gets-e500-mln-from-bond
BUSINESS

PPC gets €500 mln from bond

greece-prepares-to-issue-green-state-bonds
MARKETS

Greece prepares to issue green state bonds

european-shares-fall-on-inflation-pandemic-woes
MARKETS

European shares fall on inflation, pandemic woes

eu-raises-e20-billion-in-10-year-bond-to-fund-virus-recovery
ECONOMY

EU raises €20 billion in 10-year bond to fund virus recovery