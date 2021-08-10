Cyprus vehicle registrations rise 1.5% in Jan-July

Total registrations of motor vehicles increased by 1.5% to 22,074 from January to July, up from 21,752 in the same period last year, the Cyprus Statistical Service said.

Passenger saloon car sales also increased 1.5% during the first seven months, to 16,979 from 16,720.

Of the total passenger saloon cars sold, 6,971 or 41.1% were new and 10,008 or 58.9% were used cars.

The number of coaches and buses registered in January-July 2021 decreased to 38, from 213 in the same period in 2020.

Goods conveyance vehicles decreased by 9.9%; in particular, light goods vehicles decreased by 17.5% and heavy goods vehicles by 1.6%, while road tractors (units of trailers) increased by 36.2% and rental vehicles by 60.1%.

Mopeds under 50cc increased 53.7% and and registrations of motorbikes over 50cc rose 26%. [Financial Mirror]