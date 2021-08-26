Bank deposits rise in July to €171.7 billion

The bank deposits of individuals and companies stood at €171.7 billion at the end of July, a €1.8 billion increase from June, according to Bank of Greece data.

Corporate deposits increased by over a billion, including €477 million from insurance companies.

Overall, corporate liquidity stood at €35.3 billion at the end of July, €11.4 billion more than in March 2020, when the first pandemic lockdown hit the economy.

Insurance companies’ liquidity stood at €5.1 billion.

Term deposits declined by €976 million month-on-month to €31.6 billion, as lower interest rates have been dissuading depositors from locking in their money.