georgiadis-and-schmit-talk-jobs-in-athens

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis met on Thursday with European Commissioner of Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit in Athens: “We will work closely with the European Commission on social cohesion, to find tools to reduce youth unemployment and use European funding to retrain the workforce to achieve better results in the future,” Georgiadis said after the meeting.

Schmit noted that “Greece’s performance is excellent, as it is among the first countries to present not only the National Recovery & Resilience Plan but also the 2021-27 National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF).”