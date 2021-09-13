ECONOMY

Amnesty platform for illegal buildings opening

The online platform for declaring unlicensed buildings constructed in forest land is due to open this week on the land registry website at ktimatologio.gr. 

Under the terms of the controversial scheme, the owners of illegal properties that had been left out of the cadaster for forests and forestland because they constituted “residential clusters” can apply for an amnesty from fines or demolition, on the condition that they have already lodged a formal challenge of the forest maps in their area. 

The fee for application is €250 and can be paid on the e-paravolo section of the gov.gr platform. According to environmental groups, unlicensed buildings are basically being granted special protection status while disputes over the forest maps, which can drag on for years, are resolved.

