cooperation-key-to-gas-diversification

Greece’s cooperation with its neighbors in the Balkans is the key to its success in providing alternatives to the traditional Russian gas monopoly, taking advantage of the many opportunities available by the energy transition, five US ambassadors concluded at the 5th Southeast Europe Energy Forum held in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Friday.

This was reportedly agreed upon by US ambassadors to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, Albania Yuri Kim, North Macedonia Kate Mary Byrnes, Bulgaria Herro Mustafa and Serbia Anthony F. Godfrey.

The need for diversification of energy sources is not ”a national agenda but an agenda of the broader region,” said the ambassadors, emphasizing Greece’s crucial role in developing a network of relations with its neighbors to ensure an energy future for this entire region, free of monopolies. Pyatt assured of US’ support in this direction.

The forum was organized by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the Hellenic Association for Energy Economics, in cooperation with the US Embassy in Greece and with the strategic support of the Atlantic Council and the US Chamber of Commerce.