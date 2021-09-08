rush-to-find-lower-power-rates

Consumers are seeking an escape from the high electricity rates after suffering the first shock from their swollen bills.

Complaint calls to private suppliers, which were the first to factor the hikes into bills, have multiplied over the last couple of months, focusing on the adjustment clauses; these were always in the power supply contracts, but consumers never had to worry about them until now that they have been activated for the first time, greatly affecting the cost of electricity.

For their part, suppliers recommend fixed rates, which about a third of consumers appear to opt for; they agree to higher charges for an entire year in return for peace of mind regarding floating rates.

Pressure on prices has formed similar conditions in the electricity market to those observed in other markets, such as cell telephony.

Consumers are currently scanning the market for better prices. Once they have found a provider offering rates below those they are being charged, they go back to their own supplier and inform them of the lower rate they have found, at which point the supplier makes a reduced offer in a bid to hold on to existing customers.