hellenic-development-bank-and-industry-body-sign-joint-actions-memorandum

The value of loans provided in northern Greece via the Hellenic Development Bank’s (HDB) programs exceeds 1.6 billion euros, it was noted on Tuesday during the signing of a cooperation memorandum between HBD and the Federation of Industries of Greece (SBE) in Thessaloniki on Tuesday.

This amount corresponds to a 20 pct of the loans total provided so far by HBD across the entire country (8.1 bln euros), it was noted. Central Macedonia Region authority absorbed 77 pct of loans to the region.

According to a relevant announcement, the two sides join forces for accelerating the cooperation of Greek companies with international ecosystems for the creation of competitive schemes, as well as the mutual participation in mentoring and networking actions.

Businesses in northern Greece cooperate closely with HDB, said its President Athina Hatzipetrou, adding that the memorandum aims firstly at the coordination and implementation of targeted actions to promote employment and entrepreneurship in the region, and secondly at the most effective coverage of financial needs of the region’s processing companies.

[ANA-MPA]