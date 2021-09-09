opap-reports-robust-h1-results

OPAP, the biggest gaming and lottery company in Greece, on Wednesday said its net revenue rose 12.2% to 570.1 million euros in the first half of 2021, compared with the same period last year, with gross gaming revenue (GGR) up 120.4% in the second quarter to €395.9 million, boosted by the reopening of its stores and the full integration of fellow betting firm Stoiximan.

Gross earnings rose 30.2% to €248.8 million in the first half. They rose 151.9% in the second quarter.

EBITDA grew 99.8% to €204.8 million in the first half, and soared to €143.5 million in the second quarter from €16.2 million euros in the same period in 2020.

Net profits totaled €82.1 million, up 125.1% from 2020, while in the second quarter net profits totaled €71.9 million, from a loss of €15.1 million in 2020.

OPAP’s board plans to disburse a pre-dividend payment of €0.10 per share to its shareholders with the option of reinvesting in the company’s shares.