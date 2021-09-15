ECONOMY MARKETS

Alpha Bank aims to raise half a billion euros with bond issue

It is likely that Alpha Bank will open its book of bids on Thursday for the issue of a senior preferred note amounting to 500 million euros, in the first such issue the bank has attempted since 2014.

This is meant to meet the lender’s target the European Union’s Single Resolution Board has set for Alpha’s Minimum Required Eligible Liabilities.

That target does not concern the bank’s capital adequacy and stands above the minimum capital requirements of the European Central Bank’s Single Supervisory Mechanism; it concerns the additional stock a bank should have to tackle any adverse developments that could lead it to the extreme scenario of restructuring.

[ANA-MPA]
