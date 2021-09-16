ECONOMY GROWTH

NBG expects economy to jump by 7.5% this year

nbg-expects-economy-to-jump-by-7-5-this-year
[Intime News]

The National Bank of Greece has revised its projection for the country’s economic growth this year to 7.5%, from 5.7% previously, following the publication of the official data for the second quarter’s expansion by 16.2% year-on-year.

The great summer in terms of tourism has led the NBG analysts to forecast a 12% growth rate in the third quarter, with the October-December period projected to rise 5.5% annually (that would mean a predictable quarterly shrinking of 2.5%).

The Q4 projection even factors in the measures the prime minister announced last Saturday in Thessaloniki, expected to add 0.4 percentage points to the annual growth rate.

Economy
READ MORE
[SHUTTERSTOCK]
ECONOMY

Greece’s exemplary commercial register

government-pleased-with-investments
ECONOMY

Government pleased with investments

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

Extra spending within budget limits

industrial-import-prices-jump
ECONOMY

Industrial import prices jump

greece-ranks-78th-in-economic-freedom-index
ECONOMY

Greece ranks 78th in Economic Freedom index

schinas-describes-thessaloniki-as-hub-of-innovation
ECONOMY

Schinas describes Thessaloniki as ‘hub of innovation’