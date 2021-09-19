Online bets seen at €1 bln in three years

Riding the momentum generated during the lockdowns, online gambling in Greece is expected to soar to an annual turnover of more than 1 billion euros by 2024, a conference call of the OPAP gaming company with market analysts heard last week.

According to the company’s estimates arrived at in consultation with H2 Gambling Capital, online gaming in Greece is by far the fastest growing means of gambling in the country, with its penetration jumping since 2019 to secure a market share of 36% of all gaming in Greece. This is now on the way toward matching the average rate seen across the European Union, amounting to 40%.

As far as OPAP alone is concerned, its online business saw its share jump from just 0.7% in 2019 to 29% of the company’s gambling activity today, and this is set to continue rising despite the reopening of brick-and-mortar gaming venues.

Following its investment in rival company Stoiximan, OPAP is well placed in the online market, analysts were told. The strategy of the Athens-listed company eyes the differentiation of its online gaming, aiming at increasing its client base and attracting more female punters.