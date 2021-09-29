eu-commission-and-iobe-host-greece-2-0-conference

The European Commission is organizing an online conference in collaboration with the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE).

The conference – titled “Greece and the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility: How Can ‘Greece 2.0’ Transform the Coronavirus Crisis into an Opportunity?” – will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

The event starts at 3 p.m. on both days.

The presentations and the discussion will be in English.

The event will be livestreamed, but registration is necessary.

For more, visit www.iobe.gr.