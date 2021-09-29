eu-lawmakers-back-clampdown-on-methane

The European Parliament’s environment committee on Wednesday rallied behind EU plans to make companies and countries cut their methane emissions, indicating lawmakers are likely to back upcoming legislation to clamp down on the potent greenhouse gas.

The Parliament’s environment committee backed by 61 votes to 10 a report supporting the executive Commission’s plan, expected to be put forward in December, to make oil and gas companies report their methane emissions and find and fix leaks.

European Union countries should also face binding targets to cut their own methane emissions, which make up around 10% of EU greenhouse gas emissions, the lawmakers said.

“By setting binding methane reduction targets, the EU can play a key role to get the rest of the world to do the same,” said Maria Spyraki, the Greek lawmaker who wrote the report. [Reuters]