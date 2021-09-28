ECONOMY BUSINESS

Piraeus Port turnover grows 8.3% y-o-y in January-June

Despite the months-long lockdown, Cosco-controlled Piraeus Port Authority recorded 5.5 million euros or 8.3% annual growth in turnover, reaching up to €72 million in January-June, the Athens-listed company announced on Tuesday.

This is mainly attributed to the rise in revenues from cruise tourism (up 175.1%), car imports (34.9%) and coastal shipping (9.7%). There was also a €1.8 million or 5.7% increase in revenues from container terminals II and III.

Pretax profits amounted to €20.84 million, just below last year’s €20.85 million, and after-tax earnings reached €15.1 million, from €15.5 million.

