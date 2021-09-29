ECONOMY

PPC union calls 24-hour strike on Oct 19

ppc-union-calls-24-hour-strike-on-oct-19

The workers’ union of the Public Power Corporation (PPC), GENOP-DEI, has announced a 24-hour strike to be held on Tuesday, October 19.

The strike has been scheduled to coincide with a meeting of PPC shareholders who will discuss increasing the company’s share capital.

A demonstration will be held in central Athens on the same day as the strike, while a GENOP-DEI press conference will present the union’s argument against the increase of PPC’s share capital.

Energy
READ MORE
companies-flock-back-to-ppc
ENERGY

Companies flock back to PPC

ppc-s-pole-position-in-market
ENERGY

PPC’s pole position in market

[AP]
ENERGY

Skrekas asks RAE to cancel Evia license

macquarie-named-preferred-bidder-for-deddie-stake
ECONOMY

Macquarie named preferred bidder for DEDDIE stake

ppc-wins-court-battle-against-mytilineos-on-state-aid
ECONOMY

PPC wins court battle against Mytilineos on state aid

[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Energy Minister attends P-TECC energy and climate forum in Warsaw