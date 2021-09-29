ppc-union-calls-24-hour-strike-on-oct-19

The workers’ union of the Public Power Corporation (PPC), GENOP-DEI, has announced a 24-hour strike to be held on Tuesday, October 19.

The strike has been scheduled to coincide with a meeting of PPC shareholders who will discuss increasing the company’s share capital.

A demonstration will be held in central Athens on the same day as the strike, while a GENOP-DEI press conference will present the union’s argument against the increase of PPC’s share capital.