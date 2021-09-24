energy-minister-attends-p-tecc-energy-and-climate-forum-in-warsaw

Greek Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas attended the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy & Climate Cooperation (P-TECC) Business Forum & Ministerial meeting, held in Warsaw on September 22-23.

On the sidelines of the forum, Skrekas met with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm who praised Greece’s efforts in facilitating natural gas pathways in the broader Southeastern Europe, and the country’s attempt to counterbalance the social and economic impact of phasing out lignite dependency.

The forum was organized by the US Department of Energy, the Polish Ministry of Climate & Environment, and the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center.

[ANA-MPA]