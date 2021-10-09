Greek electricity rates soar 189% in 12 months

Average electricity prices at the Energy Exchange in Greece rose to 134.73 euros per megawatt hour in September from €121.72/MWh in August and €46.6/MWh in September 2020, the Energy Exchange said in a report.

This increase represents a 189% rise in 12 months, a fact attributed mainly to a jump in natural gas prices and CO2 emission rights.

Electricity prices continued rising in October to reach €178.29/MWh on Wednesday (the maximum price was €251.26).

The energy mix in September was led by natural gas units, which covered 46% of demand, followed by renewables (28%), imports (15%), lignite units (8%) and hydroelectric units (3%).

The Energy Exchange said that Public Power Corporation’s market share fell to 62.62% in September, from 64.37% in August, with alternative suppliers raising their market shares, led by Mytilineos (8.08% from 7.67%), Heron (6.79% from 6.4%), Elpedison (6.09% from 5.69%), NRG (4.66% from 4.42%) and Watt+Volt (2.52% from 2.67%).