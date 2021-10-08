government-increases-energy-subsidies-for-households

The Greek government announced on Friday additional funds to protect households from further rises in electricity prices and the effects of the international energy crisis totalling 500 million euros.

“In this unprecedented energy crisis, we will not leave anyone unprotected,” said Environment and Energy Minister Costas Skrekas at a joint press conference with Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis.

The discount on electricity bills will double to 18 euros per month for an average household, reaching up to 24 euros. The cost of the measure amounts to 326 million euros. A further increase in aid is not ruled out, if necessary, the ministers said.

The government is also expanding the income criteria for the heating allowance (heating oil, natural gas, LPG, pellets, firewood) to include more than 1 million households.

The allowance will be increased by 36% for households without children to 68% for households with three children. The average increase of the subsidy for a family of four is 59%. The minimum subsidy will rise to 100 from 80 euros, while the maximum from 650 to 750 euros.