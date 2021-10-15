turkish-companies-considering-athex-listing

A minimum of five corporate bonds are set to be issued by the end of the year by Greek companies originating from the sectors of shipping, real estate investment, mining and construction.

Between them they are set to raise more than 500 million euros.

There is also an extensive list of companies that are set to be listed on the Athens stock market by the end of the year and in 2022.

Interestingly, a number of Turkish companies are also contemplating a possible listing at Athinon Avenue, in an effort to escape the haphazard policy Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to be following; one is on the verge of being listed on the Athens Exchange.