ECONOMY MARKETS

Turkish companies considering ATHEX listing

turkish-companies-considering-athex-listing

A minimum of five corporate bonds are set to be issued by the end of the year by Greek companies originating from the sectors of shipping, real estate investment, mining and construction.

Between them they are set to raise more than 500 million euros.

There is also an extensive list of companies that are set to be listed on the Athens stock market by the end of the year and in 2022.

Interestingly, a number of Turkish companies are also contemplating a possible listing at Athinon Avenue, in an effort to escape the haphazard policy Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to be following; one is on the verge of being listed on the Athens Exchange.

Markets
READ MORE
stournaras-energy-crisis-was-unexpected
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Energy crisis was unexpected

pdma-eyes-more-bond-issues-in-2022
MARKETS

PDMA eyes more bond issues in 2022

no-worries-from-possible-end-to-waiver
FINANCE

No worries from possible end to waiver

Central banker Yannis Stournaras, who is also an ECB Governing Council member, Frankfurt will not take a tough stance toward Greece over the waiver.
FINANCE

ECB seen as unlikely to waive the waiver

alpha-bank-aims-to-raise-half-a-billion-euros-with-bond-issue
MARKETS

Alpha Bank aims to raise half a billion euros with bond issue

first-ever-dual-market-foray-a-success
BOND ISSUE

First ever dual market foray ‘a success’