kathimerini-s-esg-and-regional-crisis-summit

Kathimerini is organizing its 1st Athens ESG and Regional Crisis Summit, focusing on incorporating climate change risk in ESG criteria and on meeting the evolving regulatory expectations.

The event takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Keynote speakers, institutional and business policymakers will analyze the main benefits and challenges of climate risk integration and expectations regarding the ESG indices.

The summit will feature Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Jeffrey Sachs, university professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and chair of the Lancet Covid-19 Commission, in a fireside chat on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Participants will also include Climate Crisis Minister Christos Stylianides, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, Infrastructure Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis, as well as Todd Stern, Former United States special envoy for climate change and the US chief negotiator at the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, Frans Timmermans, executive vice president of the European Commission, the ambassadors of the US, Geoffrey Pyatt, and Germany, Ernst Reichel, and Alistair Clark, managing director of Environment & Sustainability at the EBRD.

The event takes place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (364 Syngrou, Kallithea, Athens).

To find out more about attendance and registration, visit summits.kathimerini.gr.