athens-one-of-the-world-s-brightest-cities

New research claims Athens is the sixth brightest city in the world.

The study by Feel Good Contacts UK has revealed the world’s brightest cities by analyzing the average number of daylight hours, light pollution levels, and artificial brightness levels in 50 capital cities, to gain a total brightness score out of 10. Athens scored 4.58 points, with chart-topping Riyadh in Saudi Arabia at 7.11 points.

The darkest city in the world is Bogota in Colombia, with just over 3.5 hours of sunlight a day while also reporting one of the lowest levels of artificial brightness.

The research also shows that the growing prevalence of LED lights could be seriously impacting our vision.