grocery-shopping-goes-online

Eight in every nine Greeks (89%) say they have ordered groceries online, with 74% considering it a time-saver and 57% planning to purchase food for Christmas this way, according to a survey conducted in mid-September on behalf of PayPal by Maru/Matchbox. Some two in every five Greeks (40%) say they use PayPal.

When Greeks shop for groceries, convenience and ease of use are increasingly non-negotiable factors, so this is a strong argument in favor of online grocery shopping. The option of having them delivered to one’s door is a quick and convenient solution. However, there is still a significant appetite for in-store pickup and traditional retail for fresh produce.

“Saving time is among the key reasons why six out of 10 Greek respondents plan to do at least part of their grocery shopping for the upcoming Christmas online. Pre-holiday shopping has always been one of the biggest sales options for brick-and-mortar shops, and this time we are seeing a significant part of this traffic shifting to the virtual world, also in groceries. With more and more people becoming used to online shopping, it’s safe to expect this trend will continue to grow,” said Efi Dahan, general manager for Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and Israel at PayPal.