eurogroup-to-examine-disbursement-of-767-mln-euros-for-greek-debt-relief

The Eurogroup is expected to examine, among others, the disbursement of 767 million euros for the relief of Greek debt (mainly from the return of profits from ANFAs and SMPs) in its meeting on Monday afternoon in Brussels.

Eurozone finance ministers will be briefed on the 12th enhanced surveillance report for Greece. The Commission has positively assessed the Greek reform efforts and on this basis, the finance ministers are expected to give the green light for the disbursement of 767 million euros.

In addition, the Eurogroup will consider the fiscal orientation for the eurozone in 2022, based on the Commission’s recommendations at the start of the 2022 European Semester budgetary process.

Fiscal policy is projected to remain supportive in 2022 (1% of GDP), but lower than in 2021 (1.75% of GDP).

Member States will continue to provide targeted support to the areas most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to maintain an adequate level of public investment, mainly through the EU Recovery Fund. [AMNA]