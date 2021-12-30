ECONOMY

Development Ministry nod for 305 investment plans

A total of 305 new investment plans, part of the government’s development law, have been approved and another step has been taken in order to achieve record investments in 2022, Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday.

“Despite the adverse conditions due to the pandemic, the Development and Investment Ministry is proceeding at a very fast pace and this is demonstrated with the approval of 305 new investment plans, taking a step toward achieving the goal for a record investment in 2022,” he said in a statement.

The investment plans concern small and very small enterprises and will secure state funding.

Alternate Minister Nikos Papathanasis said: “The state is an ally to entrepreneurship and investment. Through our ongoing reform initiatives we are cutting down on bureaucracy, we are supporting businesses, we are strengthening investment plans. The new development law, which will be the first legislation of 2022, creates new perspectives in multiple areas of business activities. We are building the new investment environment in Greece with less involvement by the state and more confidence.”

The details over the subsidy for each individual investment plan will be released next year.

