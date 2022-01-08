ECONOMY BUSINESS

Attiki Odos takes measures in response to e-pass shortage

attiki-odos-takes-measures-in-response-to-e-pass-shortage

The company managing the Attiki Odos ring road around the Greek capital has apologized to motorists as a global shortage in e-pass devices for use at tolls is making supply in Greece increasingly difficult.

Until supply is restored, Attiki Odos SA said it would distribute the devices “as usual to all new subscribers to programs with the highest discounts, of over 30%,” with the Bonus, Friendly and Business programs that serve daily and frequent users.

Non-frequent users who sign up for the Express program will get electronic passes that guarantee the 8.9% discount (from 2.80 to 2.55 euros per car), instead of the electronic devices, using the lanes with ticket collectors, it said.

Business Transport
READ MORE
aegean-ups-its-stake-in-animawings
ECONOMY

Aegean ups its stake in Animawings

orange2fly-applies-for-bankruptcy
AIR TRANSPORT

Orange2Fly applies for bankruptcy

aegean-s-a321neo-aircraft-delivery-with-sustainable-fuel
AIR TRANSPORT

Aegean’s A321neo aircraft delivery with sustainable fuel

aegean-we-re-past-the-worst
AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Aegean: We’re past the worst

aegean-sees-turnover-shrink-70-in-january-march
BUSINESS

Aegean sees turnover shrink 70% in January-March

us-tourism-s-huge-challenge
TOURISM

US: Tourism’s huge challenge