attiki-odos-takes-measures-in-response-to-e-pass-shortage

The company managing the Attiki Odos ring road around the Greek capital has apologized to motorists as a global shortage in e-pass devices for use at tolls is making supply in Greece increasingly difficult.

Until supply is restored, Attiki Odos SA said it would distribute the devices “as usual to all new subscribers to programs with the highest discounts, of over 30%,” with the Bonus, Friendly and Business programs that serve daily and frequent users.

Non-frequent users who sign up for the Express program will get electronic passes that guarantee the 8.9% discount (from 2.80 to 2.55 euros per car), instead of the electronic devices, using the lanes with ticket collectors, it said.