cyprus-gas-project-going-full-steam-ahead

Work on the ETYFA Flagship project, which will supply clean natural gas to Vassilikos Power Station in Cyprus, is continuing unabated despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two vital components that have to be installed on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier ETYFA Prometheas are the regasification (Regas) module and the power module.

The Regas module is responsible for converting the liquefied natural gas to a gaseous form and deliver this to Vassilikos Power Station in order to power the combined cycle turbines which generate electricity for the Republic of Cyprus. The Regas module is being installed on the bow of the ship.

In order to further reduce the carbon footprint in the Republic of Cyprus, the contractor, China Petroleum Pipeline Company (CPP), is installing a dual fuel power module to drive the Regas module as well as power the rest of this marine giant insofar as electricity and associated power derivatives are concerned.

The power module will run exclusively on liquefied natural gas from the cargo aboard the vessel, but has the ability to switch to diesel in an emergency. The power module is being installed on the stern of the ship.