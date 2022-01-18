pm-pledges-continued-energy-cost-support

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the government will continue to provide support for as long as the international energy crisis lasts, during a visit to a poultry production unit in the area of Megara, western Attica, on Saturday.

“As long as this rate unrest lasts, there will be not-at-all-insignificant support from the state to help you with your costs,” he noted.

“As you know, from the beginning of January there will be a state subsidy for energy costs for all production units, for all companies, which I believe will cover a significant part – up to 50% of energy price hikes,” he added.