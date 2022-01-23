ECONOMY

Piraeus Bank to acquire additional stake in Trastor

piraeus-bank-to-acquire-additional-stake-in-trastor

Piraeus Bank has agreed with investment firm Varde Partners to buy its controlling stake in real estate investment company Trastor for about €98 million, the bank said on Friday.

Under the agreement, Piraeus, which now holds a 45% stake in Trastor, will acquire an additional stake of 52%, it said. Once concluded, the transaction will trigger a mandatory tender offer by Piraeus to buy the remaining 3% stake in Trastor.

Piraeus Bank CEO Christos Megalou said that the transaction would instantly enhance the bank’s fee revenue profile and further bolster its real estate sector know-how. [Reuters]

Banking
READ MORE
negative-rates-put-on-hold-for-now
BANKING

Negative rates put on hold for now

fixed-rate-for-80-of-mortgages-as-demand-rises
ECONOMY

Fixed rate for 80% of mortgages, as demand rises

cypriot-npls-in-quarterly-drop-of-14-4
ECONOMY

Cypriot NPLs in quarterly drop of 14.4%

piraeus-bank-strikes-deal-with-davidson-kempner-on-shipping-npls
ECONOMY

Piraeus Bank strikes deal with Davidson Kempner on shipping NPLs

increase-in-cyprus-bank-deposits
BANKING

Increase in Cyprus bank deposits

bog-reveals-12-2-credit-growth-rate-in-november
ECONOMY

BoG reveals 12.2% credit growth rate in November