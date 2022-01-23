piraeus-bank-to-acquire-additional-stake-in-trastor

Piraeus Bank has agreed with investment firm Varde Partners to buy its controlling stake in real estate investment company Trastor for about €98 million, the bank said on Friday.

Under the agreement, Piraeus, which now holds a 45% stake in Trastor, will acquire an additional stake of 52%, it said. Once concluded, the transaction will trigger a mandatory tender offer by Piraeus to buy the remaining 3% stake in Trastor.

Piraeus Bank CEO Christos Megalou said that the transaction would instantly enhance the bank’s fee revenue profile and further bolster its real estate sector know-how. [Reuters]